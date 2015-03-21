Heat find stride in win over Nuggets

MIAMI -- After a season of injury and illness, the Miami Heat finally found their stride.

Shooting guard Dwyane Wade scored 22 points and point guard Goran Dragic added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the suddenly hot Heat defeated the Denver Nuggets 108-91 on Friday night at American Airlines Arena.

Wade has scored over 20 points in eight straight games, and the Heat is 6-2 in those games.

“He looks like he’s 18,” Dragic said of Wade, 33.

Miami opened the fourth quarter with a nine-point lead and then held Denver to just three points for the first eight-plus minutes of the period.

The Heat (32-36) won three games in a row for the first time since they started the season 3-0.

Miami is now 7-1 at home since March 1. Before that, the Heat were 10-17 at home this season.

“The frustrating part of this season -- besides everything that has happened (with injuries) -- was not winning games at home,” Wade said. “Some of the (losses), we had in our hands, and we let it go. It’s good to be playing good basketball at home.”

In addition to Wade and Dragic, the Heat got 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds from center Hassan Whiteside.

Dragic’s inside drives and Whiteside’s post-ups and put-backs, together with a revitalized Wade, who specializes in the mid-range jumper, are reasons why the Heat is much improved in the important points-in-the-paint category.

In the past 10 games, the Heat has over 50 points in the paint seven times, including 52 on Friday. Before those 10 games, they had accomplished that feat just six times all year.

Besides the high number of layups that Dragic gets, his eight rebounds on Friday -- five of them on the offensive end -- are also part of the Heat’s new strength inside.

”I was surprised when I saw that (stat),“ Dragic said of his rebounds. ”I was just reading the situation.

“If I‘m under the basket (after penetrating and passing), I‘m going to try to get the rebound. I got lucky probably -- four of those just bounced to my hands.”

Denver (26-44), which has lost three games in a row, was led by forward Kenneth Faried’s 20 points. Point guard Ty Lawson added a double-double -- 10 points and a game-high 12 assists.

Melvin Hunt, Denver’s interim coach, had praise for Miami’s Wade.

“Dwyane was the first one to do what James Harden is doing now,” said Hunt, comparing Wade to the Houston Rockets guard who burned Denver for 50 points on Thursday.

Denver started quickly, racing to a 10-point lead. But the Nuggets, playing on back-to-back nights on the road, were held scoreless for the final five minutes of the first quarter, and Miami cut its deficit to 23-22. Miami ended the period on an 11-2 run.

The Heat led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter and settled for a 59-46 advantage at the break. Miami shot 52.4 percent in the first half, including four of eight on 3-pointers.

Denver cut its deficit to five points midway through the third quarter. But Miami battled back to close the quarter with an 87-78 lead.

The Nuggets then fell apart in the fourth quarter, shooting 5 of 21 in the period, including of 1 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said his bench, which combined to produce 33 points, 23 rebounds and 12 assists, was crucial to the win.

“In both halves, they sparked us,” Spoelstra said. “(Forward) Michael (Beasley) was very active defensively. (Forward Henry Walker‘s) 20 minutes were important with two big blocks and three 3-pointers.”

Hunt said it was more about how well Miami played as opposed to Denver playing poorly.

“The Heat is a good defensive team,” he said. “ ‘Spo’ is a defensive-minded coach”

NOTES: Nuggets F Danilo Gallinari, who played Thursday, sat out Friday due to a foot injury. Instead, Denver started rookie C Jusuf Nurkic. ... Miami’s wins over Cleveland and Portland earlier this week marked the first time this season that the Heat had won consecutive home games against teams with winning records. ... Denver was coming off Thursday’s loss to Houston in which it allowed Rockets SG James Harden to score 50 points. ... It was a rough Thursday for Nuggets interim coach Melvin Hunt in another sense. Hunt, who took over for the fired Brian Shaw on March 3, is a former player at Baylor, and his Bears were upset in the NCAA Tournament, falling to 14-seeded Georgia State on an extra-long 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left. ... Miami is 10-6 since F Chris Bosh was hospitalized due to blood clots in his lungs.