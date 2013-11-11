Preview: Nuggets at Jazz

The Utah Jazz are off to the second-worst start in franchise history and are the lone winless team in the NBA entering Monday’s game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. Utah’s skid extended to seven games with back-to-back 24-point losses to Chicago and Toronto, and the only worse start occurred when the expansion New Orleans Jazz lost their first 11 in the inaugural 1974-75 season. Denver owns one victory in its worst start in nine years under first-year coach Brian Shaw.

The Nuggets are adjusting to Shaw after the organization stunningly fired George Karl after an impressive 57-25 season. Denver is experiencing major defensive issues and is allowing an average of 109 points over its last four games. Utah is beginning a three-game homestand in search of that elusive first win. The Jazz lost by an average of 18.5 points on a just-concluded four-game road trip and are last in the NBA in scoring at 87.7 points.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (1-4): Center JaVale McGee will be sidelined indefinitely with a stress fracture in his lower left leg. The 7-footer was limited to 12 minutes in Friday’s loss to Phoenix and X-rays taken Sunday revealed he had a fractured tibia. The absence of McGee, who was averaging seven points and 3.4 rebounds, will likely lead to Timofey Mozgov (7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds) being elevated to the starting lineup. J.J. Hickson (5.6 points, 7.4 rebounds) will also receive more minutes with McGee sidelined.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (0-7): Frustration kicked in after Utah was pummeled by Toronto – far from a powerhouse team itself – in Saturday’s defeat, a game in which the Jazz trailed by as many as 38 points. Veteran guard John Lucas III was among the most vocal players about the poor play and lackluster effort. “This ain’t cool,” Lucas said. “I know it is seven games in, but still, I don’t want anybody getting used to this.” Utah let veteran post players Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap depart as free agents and first-round pick Trey Burke is sidelined with a broken finger.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah has won 10 of its past 14 home contests against the Nuggets.

2. The Jazz are last in the NBA in field-goal percentage (40.1) and 3-point percentage (23.6).

3. Nuggets F Wilson Chandler (hamstring) could play for the first time this season.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 95, Jazz 93