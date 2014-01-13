Preview: Nuggets at Jazz

Utah’s chances of ending Denver’s five-game winning streak will increase if Gordon Hayward is on the court when the Jazz host the Nuggets on Monday. Hayward is a game-time decision with a hip flexor injury and is averaging 26 points and eight rebounds in two outings against Denver this season while putting up an average of 27 over his last three games. The Nuggets have been on a roll since coach Brian Shaw held individual meetings with each player after a clash with veteran Andre Miller.

Denver is averaging 119.6 points during its winning streak, and the last four games have been won by an average of 23 points. Miller was insubordinate towards Shaw and the franchise is attempting to move him, but the disruption led to the first-year head coach meeting with the players and then opting to heed their advice and move to a faster-paced offensive tempo. Hayward hasn’t played since scoring a career-best 37 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder last Tuesday and the Jazz lost at home to Cleveland on Friday when he was unavailable.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (19-17): Guard Randy Foye has been playing superbly during the winning streak, averaging 18.4 points to raise his season mark to 10.2. Foye is 20-of-37 from 3-point range during the hot stretch, knocking down seven against Boston on Tuesday and six against Oklahoma City two nights later. Last season, Foye played for the Jazz and set a franchise record with a career-best 178 3-pointers, but he has been bottled up in two games against Utah this season. Foye has scored just seven total points on 3-of-13 shooting in the two meetings.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (12-26): Alec Burks will again be in the starting lineup if Hayward can’t go and the third-year guard scored 16 points in 33 minutes in the loss to the Cavaliers. Burks’ production is up-and-down but a starting opportunity typically assures him 30-plus minutes and gives him more time to find a rhythm. He has been a valuable offensive weapon off the bench for Utah and has scored 20 or more points four times while averaging a career-best 12.2 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split this season’s first two meetings.

2. Denver F Wilson Chandler (hip) could miss his third straight game.

3. Jazz C Enes Kanter has recorded double-doubles in three of the past six games.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 115, Jazz 106