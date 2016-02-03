Preview: Nuggets at Jazz

The Utah Jazz are enjoying their first three-game winning streak of the season and look to add another victory to the total when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The Jazz posted an impressive 105-96 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday to get that elusive third straight win and have won four of their past five contests.

Denver also enters the contest on a high note after pounding Toronto 112-93 to end the Raptors’ franchise-best 11-game winning streak. The Nuggets are on the fringe end of the Western Conference playoff race and need to step up with five of their next six games being on the road. Utah is taking aim at that final playoff spot and figures to get a boost now that power forward Derrick Favors is again thriving after recovering from back issues that he says were related to his sleeping position. “I think my mattress - it wasn’t soft, but it was kind of outdated,” noted Favors, who said he is in the process of changing from sleeping on his stomach to sleeping on his back.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (19-30): Rookie center Nikola Jokic had season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds in the win over the Raptors and has emerged with four double-doubles in five games. Jokic is averaging 15.2 points and 10.4 rebounds during the stretch and displaying signs he should be a fixture in the starting lineup. “What a performance. Every time I think he’s kind of maxed out for his rookie season, he finds a way to keep on impressing me,” Denver coach Michael Malone told reporters. “You can talk about some of these other young bigs, who are all talented, and I wouldn’t trade him for anybody in the world. He’s a special young man and a special young talent. He’s only going to get better as he gets stronger.”

ABOUT THE JAZZ (22-25): Small forward Gordon Hayward had 27 points, a season-high 12 rebounds and seven assists in the victory over the Bulls for his sixth 20-point outing in the last seven games. Hayward averaged 21.3 points in January and he said the absences of Favors and guard Alec Burks (broken lower leg) provided an opportunity to be a more well-rounded force. “When guys go down, it’s a chance to expand your game,” Hayward told reporters. “You’re doing some things you probably wouldn’t necessarily be doing. For all of us, we’ve gotten better because of it.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Jazz have won the past three meetings and held the Nuggets to an average of 85.3 points.

2. Utah C Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.3 rebounds over the past four games.

3. Denver PG Jameer Nelson (wrist) is in jeopardy of sitting out for the eighth time in 10 games.

PREDICTION: Jazz 101, Nuggets 96