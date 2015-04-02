Jazz’s defense stymies Nuggets

SALT LAKE CITY -- Fighting for a playoff spot is not in the picture for the Jazz entering the final month of the regular season. That one detail is not stopping Utah from playing a rugged brand of defensive basketball.

Utah continues to shut down one opponent after another. The scary part for those teams is that the Jazz are beginning to see key pieces of their youthful core -- like second-year center Rudy Gobert and rookie guard Dante Exum -- emerge on the offensive end.

Gobert scored a career-high 20 points and collected 12 rebounds, and Exum dished out a career-high 12 assists to lead Utah to a 98-84 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Forward Derrick Favors scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and three blocked shots to help the Jazz (34-41) earn their third consecutive win.

Utah put together a balanced attack on offense, with five players scoring in double figures. The Jazz shot 37-for-77 (48.1 percent) from the field and 9-for-23 (39.1 percent) from 3-point range.

“We’re playing great,” Gobert said. “It’s all about defense. When you play defense, you focus, you communicate and (then) you get stuff on the offensive end.”

Forward Kenneth Faried scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while guard Ty Lawson added 15 to lead Denver. The Nuggets (28-47) lost their second straight and their sixth in eight games.

Denver struggled to find its shot, shooting just 33-for-95 (34.7 percent) from the field.

“There were open shots and guys were pulling up like they usually do in any game situation,” Faried said. “It just wasn’t falling tonight, so you can’t be mad about that. And we did attack the basket, but you got that shot-blocker in there. He’s altering shots and making people kick it out, and you’re finding the open man for a three. Why not continue to put it up?”

Faried put together a dominant first quarter on offense. He scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in the quarter, and his final basket gave Denver a 16-14 lead. The Nuggets closed out the quarter on a 10-2 run -- punctuated by guard Will Barton’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer -- to extend the advantage to 29-22.

It all unraveled for the Nuggets after that point.

Utah answered with a 20-6 run to take control early in the second quarter. Forward Trevor Booker and guard Trey Burke scored baskets on back-to-back possessions to open the quarter and spark the lengthy run. Favors capped the sequence with a dunk and then a jumper to give Utah a 42-35 lead.

The Jazz led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, going up 52-38 on a layup from Gobert.

Exum played a major role in propelling the Jazz’s offense in the second quarter. He assisted on each of Utah’s final four baskets before halftime and tied his career high of seven assists in the first half.

“There are some plays he made tonight that he’s seen before, he just hasn’t made the play,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “The game slowed down a little bit more for him. It was really good to see.”

Utah kept pressing down the gas pedal throughout the third quarter to prevent a Denver comeback.

Forward Gordon Hayward scored 12 points in the third period after being held to a single point during the first half. The Jazz led by 12 or more points throughout the quarter and pushed their lead to 81-59 on a three-point play from Gobert with 26.1 seconds left.

The Nuggets made six straight baskets and scored on seven consecutive possessions overall during a 15-5 run to cut into Utah’s lead in the fourth quarter. Center Jusuf Nurkic capped it off with a layup that brought Denver within 91-76 with 3:01 remaining.

Nuggets coach Melvin Hunt said he threw the entire bag of tricks at Utah to try and facilitate a rally. That included double teams, matchup zones and other alternating defensive schemes. It wasn’t enough to rattle the Jazz in the end.

“We pulled it all out just to try to manufacture some energy, and each time we did it, we got some results,” Hunt said. “But we had built such a deficit, it’s just hard to come back from (it).”

NOTES: G Rodney Hood did not play after sustaining a concussion in Utah’s 104-84 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. ... Jazz F Derrick Favors returned to the lineup after sitting out two games because of back spasms. ... Nuggets F Darrell Arthur missed his fourth consecutive game because of a right calf strain. ... Denver scored 100 or more points in 12 of its previous 15 contests before Wednesday night. ... Utah held its opponent to fewer than 90 points for the 26th time this season. The Jazz lead in the NBA in that category.