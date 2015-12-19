Jazz defeat Nuggets to halt skid

SALT LAKE CITY -- Fourth-quarter collapses have been a troubling trend for Utah at times this season. The Jazz took a step toward finally putting those troubles behind them.

Keyed by big baskets from forwards Gordon Hayward and Trevor Booker down the stretch, Utah pulled away late for a 97-88 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

The Jazz held the Nuggets without a basket over the final 2:43 of the fourth quarter. Denver shot just 35 percent (6-of-17) from the field in the final quarter. Utah, on the other hand, went 50 percent (7-of-14) from the field in the fourth.

“We didn’t want to let this one slip away,” Hayward said. “We really locked down defensively and didn’t let them get second chances. That’s where they were killing us was with second chances, especially in the third.”

Hayward scored 26 points to help the Jazz (11-14) snap a four-game losing streak. He teamed with Booker to put Utah ahead for good in the final minutes. The Jazz recorded just their third victory since center Rudy Gobert suffered an MCL sprain.

Denver and Utah traded 7-0 runs to open the fourth quarter. The Jazz went ahead for good when Booker and Hayward made back-to-back layups and then Booker canned a 3-pointer to put Utah up 93-88 with 2:16 remaining.

The Nuggets missed their final four field-goal attempts and could do nothing to speed up the tempo once the shots stopped falling.

“They’re last in the NBA in pace of play,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That’s who they are. They do a good job of creating that tempo.”

Booker was part of a strong effort from Utah’s bench. He scored 12 points and guard Trey Burke added 13 points from the Jazz’s second unit.

Guard Will Barton scored 16 points and guard Jameer Nelson added 15 points to lead a balanced Denver offense. Center Joffrey Lauvergne added 12 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to help the Nuggets (11-15) complete a fourth-quarter rally.

Denver had a 42-32 edge on points in the paint and a 13-8 advantage in second-chance points. The Nuggets also outrebounded Utah 44-39. The strong play around the basket couldn’t make up for a flurry of fourth-quarter mistakes by Denver.

“They did what they needed to do to win the game,” Nelson said. “We didn‘t. We had opportunities and we didn’t get any stops. They deserved to win.”

Hot outside shooting helped the Jazz jump out to a large lead early in the first quarter and stay ahead throughout the first half. Utah shot 58 percent (11-of-19) from the field and 71 percent (5-of-7) from the perimeter in the first quarter alone.

Guards Rodney Hood and Alec Burks, along with Hayward, made 3-pointers in succession to put Utah up 13-5. Hayward’s second 3-point basket extended the Jazz lead to 23-12.

It wasn’t enough to contain the Nuggets. Forward Danilo Gallinari drained a jumper and a pair of free throws to fuel a 6-0 spurt for Denver, cutting Utah’s lead to 27-23 before the end of the quarter. The Nuggets had a tough time eliminating that four-point cushion. Utah eventually rebuilt a double-digit lead, going up 46-36 on 3-pointer from Burke.

Denver rallied once more before halftime. Guard Gary Harris and Nelson each made layups to help the Nuggets close the half on an 8-2 run and cut Utah’s lead to 53-49.

The Nuggets finally erased what remained of the deficit in the third quarter. Denver took its first lead on a turnaround jumper from forward Kenneth Faried. The Nuggets eventually built up a five-point advantage, going up 70-65 on a driving layup from center Nikola Jokic.

Utah surged back in front 77-73 when Hayward made a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to cap a 12-3 quarter-ending run. It was simply a preview for even bigger plays in the final quarter.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder pointed to work Hayward put in defensively as being as much of a difference maker as his baskets.

“He played good defense,” Snyder said. “When he’s locked in defensively, it just makes him more aggressive on offense. The thing I liked is he made the right play.”

NOTES: Denver G Emmanuel Mudiay missed his third consecutive game with a right ankle sprain. ... The Jazz led the NBA in points per game allowed in the paint (37.4). ... Nuggets F Kenneth Faried is the last player to reach 20 points and 20 rebounds against the Jazz. Faried had 24 points and 21 rebounds in a 101-94 win over Utah on April 12, 2014. ... In the past six games before losing Friday night, Denver had 10 different players averaging 8.0 points or more per contest. They posted a 5-1 record in that stretch.