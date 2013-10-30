Preview: Nuggets at Kings

The visiting Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings usher in new eras in their season opener Wednesday. It will be a festive atmosphere in Sacramento, where the Kings will be celebrating their first game under a new ownership group that rescued the team from a potential move to Seattle. The Nuggets will be playing their first game under Brian Shaw, while Sacramento also has a new coach in Mike Malone.

Both teams underwent drastic overhauls during the offseason, particularly in the front office and coaching staff. Denver no longer has the reigning Coach of the Year (George Karl) or Executive of the Year (Masai Ujiri), and new general manager Tim Connelly brought in a number of new players. In Sacramento, Vivek Ranadive leads an ownership group that has injected new life into the franchise and the city since acquiring the team in May, and his first move was hiring Malone and general manager Pete D’Alessandro.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (2012-13: 57-25): Among the many moves Denver made in the offseason was trading versatile swingman Andre Iguodala to the Golden State Warriors, the team that beat it in six games in the first round of the playoffs. The Nuggets didn’t seem to replace Iguodala’s defensive ability, but adding guards Nate Robinson and Randy Foye should help fill the scoring void. Kenneth Faried remains a fixture up front, and Connelly brought in big men Darrell Arthur and J.J. Hickson to add depth.

ABOUT THE KINGS (2012-13: 28-54): Despite all the changes around the organization, Sacramento remains DeMarcus Cousin’s team on the court. The Kings signed the mercurial big man, who enters his fourth season still looking for a 30-win campaign, to a four-year, $62-million extension. Cousins no longer has Tyreke Evans, but new point guard Greivis Vasquez — who led the league with 704 assists last season — and rookie shooting guard Ben McLemore are expected to be key components of Malone’s offense.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver won its most games since the former ABA franchise joined the NBA but still had a losing record (19-22) on the road.

2. Sacramento hasn’t had a winning record since the 2005-06 season.

3. The Nuggets have won nine in a row against the Kings.

PREDICTION: Kings 104, Nuggets 101