Preview: Nuggets at Kings

The Sacramento Kings might again be without two of the better players when they host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Center DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) and forward Rudy Gay (Achilles) both missed Friday’s overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers and Cousins has a better chance of returning than Gay does for the contest with Denver. The Nuggets posted an impressive win over Indiana on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Forward Wilson Chandler had a season-best 25 points against the Pacers but remains miffed as to why his team can’t solidly put things together. “If we play well, we can contend with any team,” Chandler said after the win over Indiana. “We’ve played well against a lot of top teams this year but we’ve lost to some of the bottom teams. We’ve got to play every team like they’re the best in the league.” Sacramento guards Marcus Thornton (42) and Isaiah Thomas (38) each matched their career-best point totals in Friday’s game.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), KXTV (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (21-21): Seven different Denver players scored in double digits against the Pacers and Chandler was the most efficient as he knocked down four 3-pointers during his best scoring performance of the campaign. “I was just being a little aggressive and I was taking good shots,” Chandler said. “I probably took one or two bad shots but I was being aggressive and taking good shots at the same time.” Chandler is playing his best basketball of the season and is averaging 21 points over the last five games.

ABOUT THE KINGS (15-27): Thornton knocked down seven 3-pointers and Thomas carried the Kings down the stretch of the overtime loss to the Pacers. Thornton came out firing with 22 first-quarter points as he sensed Sacramento needed an offensive boost with Cousins and Gay not available. “I took it upon myself to be that guy,” he said afterward. “It was a great team effort.” Thomas is averaging 29 points over the past four games with both of his career-best 38-point efforts are included in the hot streak.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Sacramento defeated the Nuggets 90-88 on Oct. 30 to halt a nine-game losing streak in the series.

2. Thomas has made at least one 3-pointer in 36 consecutive games, which ties for second in franchise history with Peja Stojakovic and is only three shy of Mitch Richmond’s club record.

3. Denver PG Ty Lawson has 11 double-doubles over the past 12 games.

PREDICTION: Kings 112, Nuggets 108