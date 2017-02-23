Preview: Nuggets at Kings

The Sacramento Kings have moved on the from the DeMarcus Cousins era and are starting another rebuilding project as they enter Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Sacramento traded the All-Star center to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that included guards Buddy Hield and Tyreke Evans and a first-round draft pick.

Sacramento tired of Cousins' antics and temperament and moved him to the Pelicans despite promising him multiple times that the team was not going to trade him. "It was time for a change and I decided this was the best direction for the organization," Kings general manager Vlade Divac said in a statement. "Winning begins with culture and character matters. With the upcoming draft class set to be one of the strongest in a decade, this trade will allow us to build the depth needed for a talented and developing roster moving forward." The Kings are just 1 1/2 games behind the Nuggets for the final Western Conference playoff spot as play resumes but appear more focused on ensuring they are in the draft lottery while Denver is gearing up for a playoff push. "We’re very competitive but we’re not going to mortgage our future just to be an eighth seed," Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters. "It doesn’t make sense. We’re thinking long-term, big picture."

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (25-31): Injury issues have left Denver shorthanded in several games this month but the All-Star break helped some of the injured players heal up. Forward Danilo Gallinari (groin) is expected back from an eight-game absence, power forward Kenneth Faried (ankle) should return after missing four games and point guard Emmanuel Mudiay (back) is expected to play after missing 11 of the last 14 games. "I think everybody’s available to play,” Malone said after Tuesday night's practice. “All those guys were able to participate and get through it."

ABOUT THE KINGS (24-33): Sacramento coveted Hield for his shooting ability despite the fact that he has experienced consistency issues as a rookie with the Pelicans. The former Oklahoma star is averaging just 8.6 points on 39.2 percent shooting and reached 20 on two occasions with a high of 21. "He's talented guy," Sacramento general manager Vlade Divac said of Hield, who was ejected from a game against Sacramento last week after hitting Cousins in the groin. "His work ethic is exactly what we want here."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings have won the past four meetings.

2. Sacramento PG Darren Collison recorded 26 points and seven assists in a 120-113 road victory over the Nuggets on Jan. 3.

3. Denver F Wilson Chandler (illness) will return after missing the final two games prior to the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 112, Kings 107