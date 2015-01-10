Nuggets blitz Kings for 4th straight win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Denver Nuggets coach Brian Shaw didn’t devise any special speeches at halftime Friday night, nor did he design anything special. He said he simply told his team what seemed obvious.

“I really felt,” he said, “that we were in control.”

Twelve minutes later, Shaw’s players confirmed his thoughts and were well on the way to a 118-108 win over the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena in a game that wasn’t that close. The Nuggets blitzed Sacramento with a 22-4 run to start the quarter and never looked back en route to their fourth straight victory.

“Defensively, it was superb,” Denver guard Arron Afflalo said of the 36-15 advantage the Nuggets posted during the third quarter. “Every single guy, first team and second team, gave a great effort. A lot of offense comes from rhythm and togetherness, and to play that way, it just allowed us to get into that rhythm and take off.”

Afflalo finished with 22 points, and point guard Ty Lawson added 22 points and eight assists, and four other Denver players scored in double figures. Denver beat Sacramento for the first time in four games and also kept the Kings from posting consecutive victories for the first time under coach Tyrone Corbin.

Center DeMarcus Cousins scored 32 points and added 13 rebounds for Sacramento, but the Kings (15-21) fell to 6-16 since Nov. 25, when they extended their last winning streak to three.

“We didn’t defend at all,” he said. “It just can’t happen.”

The Kings have won just four of 12 since Corbin was hired to replace coach Michael Malone, who was fired on Dec. 14. Cousins has 18 double-doubles in his past 20 games.

It all stemmed from a third quarter that saw Denver wipe out a 60-54 deficit while shooting 59 percent from the field. Lawson scored 12 points and rookie center Jusuf Nurkic had eight during the quarter-opening run, and the Nuggets also held Sacramento without a free throw in the quarter.

“We came out sluggish after halftime,” Cousins said. “There’s no way that should’ve happened.”

The Nuggets also outrebounded Sacramento 16-5 in the third quarter, and Sacramento converted just seven of 22 shots, missing 10 of their first 13. Sacramento didn’t shoot a free throw in the period, either; the Kings got to the line 97 times (converting 79) in two earlier victories over Denver this season.

“In that third quarter, we settled for jump shots more than we should have,” Corbin said. “We didn’t make them, and they went on a run.”

Sacramento outscored Denver 13-5 to end the first half, but Shaw said he didn’t fret Denver’s six-point deficit, because the Nuggets struggled so badly in the second quarter, missing six free throws and giving up another five points off five turnovers.

But the Kings were unable to exploit Denver in the middle, even though the Nuggets were without forward Wilson Chandler, their third-leading scorer at 14.3 per game. Chandler sat out with a right knee strain.

“That was the plan,” Corbin said. “But we just got away from hit.”

With Chandler out, Nurkic, a rookie from Bosnia starting just his second game, matched up against Cousins and finished with 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He also collected eight rebounds.

“He’s still learning the speed of the game, but he’s fearless and physical,” Shaw said. “I love that about him. His future is bright.”

Forward J.J. Hickson added 16 points, forward Kenneth Faried had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and forward Darrell Arthur scored 11 for Denver.

Forward Rudy Gay scored 22 points, guard Darren Collison had 15 points and seven assists, and rookie guard Nik Stauskas scored 13 for the Kings.

NOTES: Nuggets C Jusuf Nurkic, a 20-year-old rookie drafted 16th overall by Chicago and traded, was thrust into the starting lineup after Denver traded C Timofey Mozgov to Cleveland this week. He averaged 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 23.0 minutes off the bench in his past five contests, including an eight-point, four-rebound game against Orlando in his first start Wednesday. ... The Kings, currently 27th in the 30-team NBA in turnovers, had committed at least 16 of them in eight of their first 11 games under new coach Tyrone Corbin. Sacramento is 5-3 when holding opponents to 13 turnovers or fewer. ... Nuggets F Arron Afflalo has scored 92 points on 42-for-76 shooting (55 percent) in three games before facing Sacramento. Afflalo moved ahead of Voshon Lenard for eighth on the Nuggets’ all-time 3-point list when hit his first one against Sacramento. ... The Kings again played without G Ramon Sessions (low back strain) and F Omri Casspi (left knee bone contusion). Sessions has missed eight straight games and Casspi four straight.