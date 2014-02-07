Preview: Nuggets at Knicks

The New York Knicks may be the most inconsistent team in the NBA and are currently enduring one of their down periods. The Knicks followed up a four-game winning streak by dropping three straight and will attempt to pull out of the latest funk when they host the Denver Nuggets on Friday. The Nuggets pulled out of their own slump with back-to-back wins but are kicking off a four-game road trip with New York.

The Knicks are giving their fans whiplash over the last month with a stretch of five wins followed by five losses, followed by four wins and the current three-game slide. Offense is the culprit over the last week, during which New York has gone from an average of 116.5 points in four wins to 93 in three losses. “This year has been, for me, it’s been kind of a disaster from a coaching standpoint in trying to get players to compete and play at a high level,” Knicks coach Mike Woodson told ESPN radio in New York on Thursday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver ), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (24-23): Denver is nearly as inconsistent as the Knicks but has been on a positive string recently with wins in four of the last six contests. The Nuggets earned an impressive 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on a last-second heave by Randy Foye on Monday and avoided a letdown against the lowly Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday behind 24 points from former Knick Wilson Chandler. “It’s my first time (back in New York) because of injuries,” Chandler told reporters. “It’ll be good. It’s been so long that it’s not that big a deal anymore.” Chandler was part of the package that went back to Denver in exchange for Carmelo Anthony.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (19-30): Anthony is one of the few bright spots with an average of 29.3 points during the latest slide and scored 26 points in a 94-90 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The rest of the starting five combined for 14 points on 5-of-20 shooting. Woodson’s job security has been questioned of late and the veteran coach told ESPN radio that the comments are not changing the way he deals with his team. “I can’t concern myself with that, I really can’t,” Woodson said. “It’s been out there, it’s buzzing. … That’s not my concern. My concern is coming to work every day with my head held high, trying to figure out how I can get us out of this hole.”

1. Anthony averages 23.8 points on 35.2 percent shooting in four career games against his original franchise.

2. Denver has taken two straight and three of the last four in the series, including a 97-95 home triumph on Nov. 29.

3. New York F Kenyon Martin (ankle) is expected to miss the next week.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 106, Knicks 99