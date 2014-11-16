Preview: Nuggets at Knicks

The New York Knicks look to snap a seven-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks fell to the Utah Jazz 102-100 on Trey Burke’s 3-pointer at the buzzer and hope to bounce back by beating the Nuggets for the third straight time at Madison Square Garden. “We’re going to keep our head up, our chest out and keep on fighting,” coach Derek Fisher told reporters. “We have another game on Sunday that we’re coming back to get a win.”

Denver ended its six-game losing skid by downing the Indiana Pacers 108-87 on Friday and picked up its first road win in the process. The Nuggets held their opponent to under 100 points for the first time in seven games and hope to put the defensive clamps on a New York team that is 26th in the NBA in scoring. “Obviously we still have a lot of work to do,” shooting guard Arron Afflalo told reporters. “New York is a team with a lot of pride and it will be a tough game for us.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (2-6): Afflalo bounced back from a dismal four-point effort in the 130-113 loss to Portland to score a team-high 17 points to lead seven players in double figures in the win over the Pacers. Point guard Ty Lawson finished with a game-high 10 assists against Indiana and has dished out 24 helpers in his last three outings. Gary Harris, who was selected 19th overall in the 2014 NBA draft, scored 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting in his pro debut after missing the first seven games with a back injury.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (2-8): Carmelo Anthony led the way with a season-high 46 points on 16-of-26 shooting from the field and topped the 40-point plateau for the 35th time in his career. Power forward Amar‘e Stoudemire was rested on Friday night after playing nine games in 16 days, but will return to the lineup against Denver. Shooting guard Iman Shumpert left the game early in the first quarter with a hip problem and will likely join Jose Calderon and Andrea Bargnani on the injury list.

1. The Knicks have beaten the Nuggets in four of the last five meetings at Madison Square Garden.

2. New York is 1-5 at home with its last three losses coming by a combined 10 points.

3. Denver has scored 100 or more points in each of its last six games.

PREDICTION: Knicks 94, Nuggets 90