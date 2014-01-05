Preview: Nuggets at Lakers

Two teams that just ended long losing streaks clash Sunday when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles halted a six-game skid by defeating the Utah Jazz on Friday as recent D-League call-up Kendall Marshall became the first Lakers player since Kobe Bryant in 2002 to reach 20 points and 15 assists in the same game. Denver stopped an eight-game losing streak with a solid showing in Friday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nuggets snapped their longest losing streak in 11 years with their first victory since Dec. 15. “We got the monkey off of our back, and we can’t put it back on,” power forward Kenneth Faried said afterward. “I think we stopped playing so tight, nervous and hesitant.” The injury-riddled Lakers played superb against Utah with Marshall and center Pau Gasol (23 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists) leading the way. “I just want to play hard and play well and give as much as I can to this team because we are so shorthanded,” Gasol said after his stellar outing.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (15-17): The victory on Friday was well-timed after a recent in-game clash between coach Brian Shaw and veteran point guard Andre Miller. Denver originally suspended Miller for two games before later rescinding that wording and changing it to an absence due to personal reasons. The issue prompted Shaw to hold individual meetings with the players. “He reassured us that he’s with us 120 percent,” guard Randy Foye said after Friday’s win. “He told us that he needs us to be with him 120 percent and to believe in the game plan.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (14-19): Marshall became the starting point guard by default with Jordan Farmar (hamstring) joining Steve Nash and Steve Blake on the sidelines, and he delivered career-best outputs in points and assists. Marshall started three games for the Phoenix Suns last season but was playing in the D-League when the Lakers added him to the roster two weeks ago. “Everything happens for a season, so I’m thankful for the position I’m in right now,” said Marshall, “and I want to make the most of it with this team.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver has lost 26 of its last 31 regular-season road games against the Lakers.

2. C Timofey Mozgov matched a career high with 23 points when the Nuggets posted a 111-99 victory over Los Angeles on Nov. 13.

3. Gasol is averaging 24 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in two games since returning from an upper respiratory infection.

PREDICTION: Lakers 111, Nuggets 106