Preview: Nuggets at Lakers

Kobe Bryant steps on the floor on the 19th anniversary of his NBA debut when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Bryant was scoreless in six minutes off the bench in his first career game in 1996 and is trying to find his shot as well as end the Lakers’ 0-3 start.

Bryant was just 3-of-15 shooting and struggled to 15 points in Sunday’s 103-93 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Bryant is averaging 17.3 points but is shooting just 31.4 percent from the field, including 20.7 percent from 3-point range. “I just can’t make a shot,” Bryant told reporters after Sunday’s loss. “I‘m getting the shots I want. I‘m just not making them.” The Nuggets have lost two straight games and were crushed 117-93 by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, Altitude (Denver), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (1-2): Denver could be without starting center Joffrey Lauvergne if the lower back strain he suffered against Oklahoma City doesn’t respond to treatment. Lauvergne is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in three games - scoring in double digits in each contest - while starting in place of injured Jusuf Nurkic (knee). Backup Nikola Jokic (6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds) also injured his back in the same contest and also will be observed closely.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (0-3): Los Angeles lost its first five games last season and is hoping promising forward Julius Randle will help prevent that from occurring again this season. The 20-year-old Randle posted his second double-double of the season with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals against the Mavericks and also impressed Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki. ”He’s going to be tough in this league,“ Nowitzki said afterward. “He puts the ball on the floor like no other power forward in this league. He’s strong, athletic and can finish. He’s a tough matchup for a lot of fours in this league, so his future is very bright.”

1. The Nuggets went 3-1 against the Lakers last season and also boast a four-game winning streak in Los Angeles.

2. Los Angeles SF Brandon Bass (corneal abrasion in his left eye) is questionable.

3. Denver PF Kenneth Faried (back) played just 14 minutes against Oklahoma City and is listed as probable versus the Lakers.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 123, Lakers 118