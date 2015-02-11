Nuggets dump Lakers, end six-game skid

LOS ANGELES -- After Denver lost six straight, point guard Ty Lawson was relieved the Nuggets ended the first half of the season on a high note.

“It’s good to get that monkey off our back,” Lawson said. “We didn’t (want) to go into the break with a seven-game losing streak.”

Lawson, who scored 28 in the second half, tied season highs in points (32) and assists (16), leading the Nuggets to a 106-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Backup forward Darrell Arthur added 15 points for the Nuggets (20-33), who won for only the second time in 15 games. Forwards Wilson Chandler and J.J. Hickson scored 13 apiece, while guard Randy Foye chipped in 12 points.

The Nuggets wiped out a 12-point deficit in the first half and built a double-digit advantage in the fourth quarter before turning back the Lakers in the final minute.

“It was tough, especially in the first half coming off back-to-backs,” said Lawson, referring to Denver’s 124-114 setback to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. “Everybody’s legs were kind of dead. It’s no excuse, but all our shots were short. We just kept at it; we’re a tough-minded team. We’ve been down a lot this year, so we’ve learned how to make a little bit of a comeback.”

Reserve forward Carlos Boozer scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lakers (13-39), who dropped their fifth in a row and 14th in the past 15 games. Guard Wayne Ellington finished with 18 points.

“He got a few open looks and they went in for him,” Ellington said of Lawson, his college teammate at North Carolina. “He just ran with it.”

Two foul shots by Lawson produced a 93-83 advantage with 5:45 remaining in the game. Los Angeles, though, mounted an 11-2 run, and a jumper by forward Wesley Johnson with 2:45 left pulled the Lakers within 95-94.

After the teams exchanged baskets, Lawson and Arthur converted jumpers for a 101-96 lead with 54.3 seconds remaining. Lawson, who made 12 of 20 shots from the floor, stole a pass by guard Jeremy Lin and scored on a layup for a seven-point margin, putting the game out of reach.

”Ty Lawson changed the game,“ said Boozer, who scored 15 points after halftime. ”In the second half, he was so much more aggressive. They put us in a pickle. He was pushing the ball in transition, he was setting everybody up.

“We tried a couple of different things. We tried to blitz him and make other guys score. He found the right guys. We tried to go under on the pick-and-roll when he started hitting his jump shots. He just took over the game.”

Los Angeles led by as many as 12 points in the first half before a dreadful shooting exhibition in the second quarter allowed Denver to close the gap. A jumper by Ellington, who scored 13 first-half points on 6-of-7 shooting, gave the Lakers a 44-32 advantage with 4:57 left in the second quarter. However, the Nuggets responded with a 13-4 spurt to close the period and cut the Lakers’ lead to 48-45 at the break.

The Lakers made only 28 percent of their shots in the second quarter compared to 52 percent for the Nuggets. For the game, Los Angeles connected on 43.5 percent to 54.4 percent for Denver.

The Nuggets also committed only seven turnovers to 12 for the Lakers.

“Well, I‘m happy for the first time in a long time,” Denver coach Brian Shaw said. “We got the win. It wasn’t a pretty first half, but the guys came out the second half, energized and took care of business on the defensive side. Our offense got going. It was a heck of a performance by Ty Lawson, who put his team on his back.”

NOTES: Lakers coach Byron Scott remains confident owner Jim Buss is capable of leading an eventual reversal of the club’s misfortunes. Lakers great Magic Johnson publicly ripped Buss again Tuesday, saying the son of the late Jerry Buss is in over his head. Scott said, “I’ve been (working) with Jim since July. I haven’t spent a ton of time with him, but the guy has an unbelievable passion for this game and this organization, and I know he wants this thing to work out extremely well, like we all do.” Scott added that he spoke to Johnson several times recently, but the two rarely talk about the Lakers. ... Denver won’t play again until after the All-Star break, when it visits the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 20. ... Los Angeles visits the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday in its final game before the break.