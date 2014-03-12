Preview: Nuggets at Magic

The Denver Nuggets will try to duplicate one of their best performances of the season when they visit the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The Nuggets placed seven players in double figures, shot better than 50 percent from the field and drained a dozen 3-pointers to rout the Magic 120-94 on Jan. 11 at home for their fourth victory in five games against them. However, Denver is 11 games below .500 since and Orlando has won seven of its last nine games on its home court.

The Nuggets are 3-13 in their last 16 contests to drop out of playoff contention, but Ty Lawson leads an offense ranked just outside the top 10 in the league. Arron Afflalo and Nikola Vucevic, two of the Magic’s top three scorers, missed the first game with Denver due to injuries and should be ready for this one. Orlando let an 18-point lead slip away in a 105-98 loss at Milwaukee on Monday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude2 (Denver), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (27-36): Lawson has been tough to stop since returning from a rib injury, averaging 24 points over five games to raise his season mark to 18.6. His backcourt partner Randy Foye struggled with his shooting the last two games, but scored at least 15 in seven of his previous eight and guard Aaron Brooks has averaged 10.9 points in 10 outings since being acquired from Houston. Second-leading scorer Wilson Chandler was held to nine points in the loss to Charlotte on Monday after averaging 19.8 in the previous four contests.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (19-46): Afflalo averages 19.5 points while Vucevic has contributed 14.1 points and 11 rebounds per game during the Magic’s second straight rough season, which includes losses in the last three games. “. … I know we’re better than we’re playing and we’re better than our record is,” Vucevic told the Orlando Sentinel. “That’s the frustrating thing.” Tobias Harris is averaging 19 points in five March games and rookie Victor Oladipo returned to the lineup Monday to score 12 after missing two games with a sore ankle.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando PF Kyle O’Quinn has started the last two games, totaling 19 points and 12 boards in 38 minutes.

2. Denver F Kenneth Faried is averaging 20.3 points and 10.3 boards while shooting 65.3 percent from the field in the last six contests.

3. The Magic have won 18 of the last 20 games at home against Denver, including a 102-89 victory last season.

PREDICTION: Magic 104, Nuggets 97