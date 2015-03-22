Nuggets 119, Magic 100: Danilo Gallinari drained 6-of-13 from behind the arc en route to a career-high 40 points as visiting Denver rolled over Orlando to snap a three-game losing streak.

Gallinari made 12-of-21 from the field to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals while former Magic guard Jameer Nelson added 15 points off the bench for the Nuggets. Kenneth Faried, Will Barton J.J. Hickson and Jusuf Nurkic each chipped in with 11 points for Denver, which made 12-of-28 from 3-point range.

Victor Oladipo led the way with 21 points while Nikola Vucevic scored 20 and grabbed eight rebounds for the Magic, who finished with 19 turnovers. Andrew Nicholson registered 13 points in his first start of the season, Willie Green had 11 and Kyle O’Quinn added 10 for Orlando.

The Magic led by five before Nelson scored the first eight to ignite a 13-0 Nuggets run that spanned the end of the first and the start of the second quarter for a 33-25 edge. Gallinari had 18 points in the opening half as the Nuggets led by as many 26 after Erick Green capped a 23-4 spurt with 3-pointer, but settled for a 69-51 bulge at intermission.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Gallinari and Wilson Chandler pushed the lead to 24 and Denver reached 100 with 1:23 left in the third quarter before a Faried dunk made it 102-69. Orlando trailed by 30 to start the fourth quarter and trimmed its deficit to 19 in the final 12 minutes as the Nuggets cruised home to finish their road trip 2-3.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Denver’s 69 points in the first half were its season high for any half and its 41 in the second quarter tied a season best for any 12-minute session. … Orlando F Tobias Harris and C Dewayne Dedmon both missed the game with ankle injuries while Magic F Channing Frye was out due to Illness. … Gallinari’s previous high was 39 against Dallas on Dec. 28, 2012. … Denver has beaten the Magic seven of the last eight meetings.