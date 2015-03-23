EditorsNote: adds “career-high” to third graph regarding Gallinari’s point total

Gallinari scores 40 as Nuggets stifle Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Melvin Hunt aimed to unleash the offense when he took over the Denver Nuggets, but he doesn’t mind seeing a little defense along the way.

Forward Danillo Gallinari and his Nugget teammates gave their interim head coach plenty of both during a 119-100 rout over the Orlando Magic that was one of Denver’s best efforts at both ends of the floor all season

Gallinari scored a cereer-high 40 points, five teammates joined him in double figures and the Denver defense threw a blanket over Orlando’s offense most of the night to help the Nuggets stop a three-game losing streak.

”We kind of dropped the ball the other night in Miami and the guys wanted to make up for it and boy did they ever make up for it,“ Hunt said. ”I‘m talking about every guy that got in gave us something and gave us something nice.

“I was watching how good we were defensively. There were times you could see all five guys moving at the same time, the lane was always protected and that’s how we want it to be.”

Point guard Jameer Nelson, who played eight seasons in Orlando, came back in a Nuggets uniform and scored 15 points and handed out five assists in just 16 minutes in the first half when Denver built a 69-51 halftime lead. Forward Kenneth Faried, center Jusuf Nurkic, swingman JJ Hickson and guard Will Barton scored 11 points each for Denver.

Nelson didn’t play in the second half, but wasn’t needed as the Nuggets stretched the lead to as many as 33 points before taking a foot off the gas in the final period.

“It looked like we had guys flying all over the place on defense in that second quarter,” Nelson said. “But the big thing was watching Gallinari. He was so hot. That was fun.”

It was the first 40-point game of Gallinari’s professional career, but he said that wasn’t what made it special.

“I‘m happy because we won,” he said. “It was one of those nights where the basket looks like a swimming pool, but when you have performances like this and don’t win the games, you are not happy. I‘m happy.”

Orlando got 21 points from guard Victor Oladipo, 20 from center Nik Vucevic and 13 from forward Andrew Nicholson, but the Magic were never in the game after getting bombed 74-47 in the second and third quarters by the Nuggets. The loss was Orlando’s seventh in its last eight games.

”We couldn’t guard Gallinari,“ Magic coach James Borrego said. ”We fouled him too much, we were scrambling on him too much, we were trying to guard him one-on-one too much ... we just didn’t get it done defensively.

“If we continue to give this kind of defensive effort the results won’t change.”

Gallinari was all the offense Denver had the first 10 minutes of the game, scoring 13 of his team’s first 21 points. He finished the first half with 18 points, but it was Nelson who provided the spark that made the game a runaway.

Nelson scored eight straight points in the final 1:17 of the first quarter and added two assists as the Nuggets finished off a 20-4 run in the first two minutes of the second quarter. That gave Denver a 40-29 lead, but Nelson was just getting started.

The ex-Magic star hit two more 3-pointers and handed out three more assists as Denver rolled through an uninterested Magic defense like it was a clinic. The Nuggets hit 14 of 26 shots in the second quarter, scored 14 points off eight Magic turnovers and used a 20-2 run through the middle of the quarter to seize control of the game.

When Nelson drove right through the heart of the Orlando defense for an uncontested layup, it pushed the Nuggets lead to 60-35 and the Magic finally did something to stop him. They called a timeout.

Vucevic and Green did what they could to revive the Magic the final four minutes, helping Orlando close the quarter on a 16-9 run that cut the halftime deficit to 69-51. Vucevic had eight points and Green added a couple of 3-pointers to give the team a faint hope of making it a game.

Unfortunately, the Magic still couldn’t find anyone to guard Gallinari and the 6-foot-10 veteran from Italy made them pay for it. He scored 14 points in the third quarter, all from the perimeter, as Denver pounded the Magic inside and out. The Nuggets had a five-possession sequence that included four dunks and an uncontested layup that helped Denver push its lead to 102-72 by the end of the period.

NOTES: Orlando PF Andrew Nicholson got his first start of the season in place of Channing Frye, who missed the game with an undisclosed illness. ... Magic rookie PG Elfrid Payton, who had triple doubles in his last two games, is the only player in franchise history with back-to-back triple doubles. Oscar Robertson is the only rookie to have three straight triple doubles. He actually put together seven straight in 1961. ... Nuggets PG Jameer Nelson, who played eight seasons for the Magic, also wore Mavericks and Celtics uniforms in visits to Orlando this season. ... Magic SF Tobias Harris missed his third straight game with an ankle sprain.