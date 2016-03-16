Reserve C Smith powers Magic past Nuggets

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Veteran backup center Jason Smith played his best game of the season Tuesday night -- one of the best of his career -- but he made it sound like just another day on the job.

It is why a lot of teams like the eight-year journeyman so much.

Smith scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds -- both season highs -- and dominated the fourth quarter while leading the Orlando Magic to a much-needed, 116-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

“The object of our offense is to move the ball and hit the open man. Tonight, I was the open man,” he said matter-of-factly. “I was just the beneficiary of a good team effort tonight.”

Smith had 12 points and eight rebounds in the fourth quarter, stopping a late charge by the feisty Nuggets, who lost their second consecutive game after winning four straight.

Although the Magic led almost from start to finish, they needed Smith down the stretch to avoid yet another late game collapse.

Smith, who came into the game averaging just 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, gave the Magic the defensive toughness they have been lacking this season. He normally plays behind starter Nikola Vucevic, who missed his fifth consecutive game. He played behind starter Dewayne Dedmon on Tuesday.

Smith played 28 minutes and hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor and five of six free throws. He committed one turnover.

“It felt good to be out there tonight,” Smith said. “The offense we have is like a finely-tuned engine, and when it’s clicking and the ball is moving side to side, it works well. We just have to be consistent with it.”

Smith, who is with his fourth team, is in his first year with the Magic.

Magic guard Evan Fournier matched his career high with 30 points, although he only scored three points in the final period when the game got tight. Fournier hit 11 of 19 shots and five of nine from 3-point range. He admitted got tired at the end, playing 42 minutes.

Magic guard Victor Oladipo had 23 points and six assists. Aaron Gordon scored 16 points. Brandon Jennings, in his first Magic start, had 12 points and a game-high 11 assists.

The Magic (29-37) won for just the second time in six games.

“This was a game we had to win, and we were able to get it,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said. “Jason got in a rhythm tonight, and we were finding him open. He was knocking them down.”

The Nuggets were led by Gary Harris with 18 points. Reserve Will Barton had 15 points. Rookies Emmanuel Mudiay and Nikola Jokic each scored 14 points. Darrell Arthur scored 13 points, and reserves Joffrey Lauvergne and D.J. Augustin each had 12 points.

The Nuggets (28-40) never got closer than four points in the last nine minutes, although they stayed close until the end.

Fournier was called for a technical foul midway in the fourth for shoving Jokic in the chest after play had stopped. Jokic had just fouled Fournier.

The Magic led 85-79 going into the final period, but the Nuggets stole the momentum after cutting into the 18-point deficit with a late rally that included eight points from Augustin.

Augustin opened the fourth by hitting three free throws and slice the deficit to 85-82. However, that was as close as the Nuggets would come.

The Magic hit 44 of 81 shots (54.3 percent), while the Nuggets made 40 of 80 shots (50 percent).

“This was a game we probably had a good chance of winning,” said Mudiay. “Defense was our problem tonight. Jason Smith, he came off the bench and just torched us. He wasn’t missing, and we just didn’t execute our game plan on him.”

The Magic led 61-46 at intermission, capitalizing on their hot-shooting start. Fournier had 18 points and hit seven of nine shots in the first half. Gordon made six of his seven shots for 14 points. Gordon scored nine points in the first four minutes.

NOTES: The Magic were without starting center and leading scorer Nikola Vucevic (strained groin) for the fifth consecutive game and without starting PG Elfrid Payton (strained elbow) for the third consecutive game. Brandon Jennings, in place of Payton, made his first start this season in a Magic uniform. He started one game for the Pistons. ... The Magic beat the Nuggets earlier this season in Denver, but they needed 18 points and 13 rebounds from Vucevic and 18 points from Payton. ... The Magic made a 3-pointer in a 722nd consecutive game, the fifth longest active streak in the NBA. ... Nuggets F Kenneth Faried came into the game having made 38 of 57 shots (66 percent) in his previous five games. He was 3-for-5 on Tuesday. ... The Nuggets had won four straight before losing in Miami on Monday night.