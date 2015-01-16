Preview: Nuggets at Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets look to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games when they go for the sweep of a home-and-home against the host Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The Nuggets topped the Mavericks 114-107 on Wednesday in Denver as Dallas rested Dirk Nowitzki, Rajon Rondo and Tyson Chandler – three of its top five scorers – for various reasons. The high-scoring Mavericks could get all three back as they try to turn things around after dropping three of their last four contests.

Dallas is second in the league in scoring average at 108.8 points but has allowed an average of 111.5 over the last four contests. The Nuggets haven’t had much trouble on offense either, averaging almost 110 during their streak, and guard Ty Lawson stirs the drink while producing 17 points and 10.1 assists. Coach Brian Shaw told reporters, “Hopefully (the players) start to enjoy the way it feels after games and want to keep feeling that way.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (18-20): Lawson posted 29 points and 12 assists in the victory over the Mavericks on Wednesday and has scored at least 20 in five of six games this month. Arron Afflalo is second on the team in scoring overall (15.4) and is averaging 21.6 during the winning streak while Wilson Chandler came back from a one-game absence to post 15 points against Dallas. Kenneth Faried, who averages 11.9 points and 8.9 rebounds overall, recorded seven of his 10 double-doubles in his last 10 games.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (27-13): Chandler (ankle) and Rondo (Achilles) are nursing minor injuries and the 36-year-old Nowitzki was rested after playing 38 minutes in the 108-104 overtime win at Sacramento Tuesday. Coach Rick Carlisle told reporters following the Denver loss he should have rested leading scorer Monta Ellis (20.4 points), who went 1-of-11 from the field after playing 40 minutes at Sacramento. Nowitzki stands second on the team in scoring (18.5) and Chandler Parsons contributes 15.4 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver PG Jameer Nelson was acquired from Boston for G Nate Robinson and could make his debut Friday.

2. Dallas G J.J. Barea matched his season-high with 17 points Wednesday – his second double-digit performances in the last 14 games.

3. The Nuggets have won six of the last eight games against the Mavericks, splitting two at Dallas last season.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 108, Nuggets 100