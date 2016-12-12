Preview: Nuggets at Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets have a great opportunity to record consecutive wins for just the second time this season when they cap a six-game road trip at the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The Nuggets improved to 2-3 on the trip with Saturday's 121-113 triumph at Orlando, which stands as the squad's second-best offensive output in a regulation game this season.

Danilo Gallinari had 21 points to lead six players in double figures as Denver shot a season-high 56.6 percent from the floor and limited the Magic to 18 fourth-quarter points. "One thing we always talk about is fourth-quarter defense is where you have to show up," Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters. "The defense for the whole game was not where it needs to be. I'm just very happy we showed up when the game was on the line to pull the win out." Denver could have an opportunity to look good on defense again versus the offensively-challenged Mavericks, who suffered a 109-87 loss at Houston on Saturday. Wesley Matthews scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes had 20 in the defeat, while only one other Dallas player managed to score in double figures.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (9-15): Leading scorer Wilson Chandler (hip) missed Saturday's win and is considered day-to-day. Point guard Emmanuel Mudiay was able to return from a one-game layoff due to an ankle issue but continued his offensive struggles with four points on 2-of-6 shooting, recording a fifth single-digit effort in his last six games. On the plus side, reserve forward Kenneth Faried - who did not appear in Thursday's loss at Washington - returned in a big way with 19 points (9-of-10) and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (5-18): Among the many young players getting an opportunity to step up in the wake of Dallas' injuries is guard Justin Anderson, but the second-year pro is struggling to build off a solid rookie campaign. He shot 2-of-7 from the field in the loss to the Rockets, is 13-of-36 in his last six games and has failed to record a single assist in 94 minutes during that span. Reserve big man Dwight Powell has had some better results of late, making all four of his shots versus Houston to improve to 62.1 percent over a nine-game span.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dallas has won five of the last six meetings and four in a row at home.

2. Matthews has scored exactly 26 points in four of his last seven games.

3. Nuggets F Nikola Jokic is averaging 15 points and 9.3 rebounds in three games since returning from a wrist injury.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 104, Mavericks 100