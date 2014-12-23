Preview: Nuggets at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets continue to struggle to find a rhythm and they will attempt to post a better effort when they host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Brooklyn has never fully clicked under first-year coach Lionel Hollins and is four games below .500 with the season one-third over. Center Brook Lopez (back) and point guard Deron Williams (calf) could again sit out for the Nets, who host a Nuggets’ team that was routed by Charlotte on Monday.

The 110-82 loss to the Hornets was stunning to Denver coach Brian Shaw, who had no answers during or after the game. “I don’t know what to say,” Shaw told reporters. “You have eyes; you saw it. It was an ugly, nasty game. We just have to flush it down the toilet.” The Nuggets have scored an average of 79 points over the last two games but won the first one – 76-73 against the Indiana Pacers.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (12-16): Diminutive guard Nate Robinson has been unable to find the mark and was just 3-of-14 against the Hornets and missed all six 3-point attempts while scoring six points. He has scored six or fewer points in four of the last five contests but mixed in a season-best 20 points against the Los Angeles Clippers in the middle of the stretch. Robinson can provide instant offense when he is on his game but also prone to numerous errant shots when he isn’t.

ABOUT THE NETS (11-15): Lopez’s eight-game absence has created more playing time for center Mason Plumlee and he has responded by averaging 18 points and 10.2 rebounds over the past six games. He had 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting and grabbed 12 boards against the Pistons and is making a case to keep receiving quality minutes when Lopez returns. “When Brook comes back, I told you I’ll deal with it,” Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins told reporters. “I’m not dealing with it right now. I’m just coaching the guys that are out there playing, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nuggets C Timofey Mozgov suffered a left eye laceration and received four stitches against Charlotte but is expected to be available against the Nets.

2. Brooklyn G Jarrett Jack had 15 points and 10 assists against Detroit and has recorded double-doubles with six different NBA teams.

3. Denver F Darrell Arthur (leg) has missed the past three games and is questionable for Tuesday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Nets 107, Nuggets 92