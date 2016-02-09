Nets 105, Nuggets 104

NEW YORK -- Forward Joe Johnson hit the game-winning 3-pointer with one-tenth of a second remaining and the Brooklyn Nets squandered a 16-point lead before pulling out a dramatic 105-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets Monday night.

Johnson had been burned on a defensive switch when Denver forward Kenneth Faried put the Nuggets up 104-102 on a running jumper with 1.3 seconds remaining but atoned for it on the final possession.

After Brooklyn used two timeouts, guard Markel Brown inbounded the ball to Johnson. Johnson took one step after breaking free from forward Danilo Gallinari and released a 27-foot 3-pointer that banked in just before the horn.

Johnson’s shot triggered a wild celebration on the court while owner Mikhail Prokhorov rose from his seat in a suite and raised his arms in triumph.

The shot gave the Nets (14-39) consecutive home victories for the first time in nearly two months.

Forward Thaddeus Young led the Nets with 20 points while Brown added a career-high 19. Center Brook Lopez added 16 and Johnson finished with 12.

The Nuggets lost for the third time in their last seven games and were led by Gallinari and Faried. Gallinari scored 24 points but missed two 3-pointers down the stretch while Faried collected 22 and 13 rebounds.

Before Johnson’s dramatic shot, the Nuggets took a 100-99 lead when guard Gary Harris had a layup with 2:35 remaining.

The game was tied at 100 when Lopez split a pair of free throws but Gallinari drove in for a layup at the 2:06 mark and put Denver up 102-100. After Mudiay stole the ball from Nets guard Shane Larkin, Gallinari missed a 3-pointer with 1:35 to play and the Nets tied it at 102 on a layup by Lopez with 1:22 remaining.

Gallinari missed another 3-pointer with 57.9 seconds but Brown had the ball stolen by Harris 15 seconds later. Harris missed a 3-pointer with 25.9 seconds and the Nuggets won the jump ball with 21.9 seconds to go.

After their second inbounds pass of the possession, the Nuggets took a 104-102 lead with 1.3 of a second remaining. Faried broke free of Johnson, drove on point guard Shane Larkin and converted a running jumper, forcing the Nets to win it on their last possession.

NOTES: Denver coach Mike Malone said F Darrell Arthur (sore right quad) and PG Jameer Nelson (sprained left wrist) would be likely be sidelined until after the All-Star break. ... F Chris McCullough was expected to make his debut for the Nets, 393 days after injuring his right knee at Syracuse. ... Denver assistant GM Arturas Karnisovas is on the trip. He is expected to be among those interviewing for the vacant Nets GM job. ... Malone was asked about the Broncos winning the Super Bowl and said: “Obviously thrilled. It was a great day in Denver sports. We get the win. They get a much bigger win and I couldn’t be prouder of the Broncos, their staff and the fact that they allowed us into their world early in the preseason. It meant a lot to myself and the coaching staff.” ... Brooklyn reserve G Sergey Karasev was unavailable due to illness.