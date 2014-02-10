Preview: Nuggets at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers’ killer instinct went missing Sunday in Orlando, but they’ll try to rediscover it when they return home to host the Denver Nuggets on Monday. The Pacers, who were unable to put away the lowly Magic in a 93-92 road loss, are looking to avoid losing consecutive games for only the second time this season. They’re also trying to avoid their sixth straight loss to the Nuggets, including a 109-96 defeat on Jan. 25 in Denver.

The Pacers suffered from a rare lapse of effort in the second half at Orlando and were outscored 29-18 in the final quarter. “We got a little loose and we just didn’t play the game the right way down the stretch,” forward David West told the Indianapolis Star. “If you don’t do that, you’ll get beat.” The Nuggets, who are five games behind eighth-place Golden State in the Western Conference, have lost two straight and seven of their last 11.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (24-25): Denver is likely to be without point guard Ty Lawson (broken rib), which hurts at the offensive end, but the Nuggets’ bigger problems are on defense. They just gave up 126 points in a loss to a Detroit team that fired its coach a day later and have allowed 100 or more points in seven straight games and 12 of the last 13. Randy Foye, who slid from shooting guard to the point after Lawson’s injury Saturday, has put up big numbers lately with an average of 17.2 points over his past 17 games, and Denver will need him to continue that production while Lawson is sidelined.

ABOUT THE PACERS (39-11): The sky isn’t falling in Indiana, as the loss to Orlando snapped a four-game winning streak and the Pacers still own the best record in the NBA. A silver lining from Sunday’s loss was Paul George breaking out of a mini slump with 27 points, just the second time in the last eight games he has topped 20. Guard Lance Stephenson has been nursing a sore back but played 40 minutes against the Magic, so his status could be in question in the second game of a back-to-back.

1. The Nuggets have won seven of the last nine meetings in Indianapolis and 15 of the last 18 overall against the Pacers.

2. The Pacers are an NBA-best 24-2 at home, where they allow just 85.8 points per game.

3. Denver C J.J. Hickson has recorded double-doubles in 15 of his last 26 games.

PREDICTION: Pacers 107, Nuggets 96