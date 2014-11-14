Preview: Nuggets at Pacers

Denver head coach Brian Shaw has not been pleased with his team’s effort during a six-game slide and changes may be coming for the struggling Nuggets, who begin a three-game road trip at Indiana on Friday. Following a 130-113 loss to Portland on Wednesday, Shaw only gave a brief statement to reporters that hinted at some possible alterations. “There’s nothing else that needs to be said other than the guys who give that kind of effort will be rewarded by being on the floor and playing,” he said.

The Pacers know all about six-game losing streaks, enduring one in the first two weeks of the season before bouncing back with consecutive wins over Utah and Miami. Roy Hibbert had 16 points and 15 rebounds as Indiana outmuscled the Heat en route to an 81-75 win on Wednesday in Miami, seizing a 53-28 advantage on the boards along the way. The effort bumped the Pacers up to third in the league in scoring defense (92.4) entering Thursday, which stands in stark contrast to Denver’s 29th-ranked unit (111.1).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV, Altitude (Denver), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (1-6): Of note in Shaw’s rant was a reference to a handful of players who stepped up the defensive effort in the second half after Denver allowed 84 first-half points in the blowout loss to Portland. Among those players was Ty Lawson, who also had 32 points and six assists, and backup center J.J. Hickson (14 points, 11 rebounds off the bench). Meanwhile, shooting guard Arron Afflalo was benched after scoring four points in 10 minutes and could see his playing time reduced.

ABOUT THE PACERS (3-6): When Hibbert asserts himself, Indiana is a very different team, but the big man has been up and down as the Pacers navigate through their many injuries. Hibbert is averaging 22.3 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 55.8 percent in his team’s three victories, compared to 11 points, 8.3 boards and a 44.4 percent mark from the floor in its six losses. The six-year pro has made all 19 of his free throws over the last five contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Afflalo has one field goal or fewer in three of his last four games.

2. Indiana ranks 28th in field-goal percentage (42.1) while Denver is 29th (41.7).

3. The Pacers have won the last four meetings.

PREDICTION: Pacers 100, Nuggets 93