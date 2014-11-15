Nuggets 108, Pacers 87: Arron Afflalo broke out of a slump with 17 points to lead a balanced attack as visiting Denver snapped a six-game losing streak in a convincing manner.

Wilson Chandler and Gary Harris scored 13 points apiece for the Nuggets, who drew the ire of head coach Brian Shaw after a 130-113 loss to Portland on Wednesday to cap the six-game slide. Kenneth Faried and Danilo Gallinari had 12 points apiece and both Ty Lawson and Darrell Arther collected 11 as Denver won for the first time in four road games this season.

A.J. Price came off the bench to lead Indiana with 14 points. Solomon Hill, Donald Sloan and Lavoy Allen had 12 apiece for the Pacers, who were 11-of-22 at the line in falling to 2-4 at home.

Chandler’s three-point play in the waning seconds of the first quarter gave Denver the lead for good and the visitors scored the final eight points of the first half to claim a 64-46 advantage. Afflalo buried a 3-pointer early in the third and Lawson added another moments later to ignite a 13-0 burst that made it 84-52.

The lead reached 30 points on Harris’ jumper late in the third before Indiana scored the final five points of the quarter. Price tried to make things respectable by keying a burst that got Indiana within 22 early in the fourth, but the hosts then went nearly five minutes without a point as Denver coasted to the finish line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pacers SG C.J. Miles (migraines) scored two points in four minutes after missing the previous four games. ... Indiana C Roy Hibbert (nine points, four rebounds) was whistled for a technical foul midway through the third. ... Lawson had 10 of Denver’s 20 assists.