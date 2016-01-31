Ellis’ play leads Pacers past Nuggets

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis is finally feeling healthier and it shows.

”With my style of play, it’s a big key,“ said Ellis, who hasn’t missed any games but had been bothered by knee troubles. ”With me running the floor and attacking and creating, it’s a big key. It’s been good with my treatment and my body has been feeling good. Hopefully, it will continue going that way.

Ellis scored a season-high 32 points to lead Pacers to a 109-105 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. It was the Pacers’ first overtime victory in five tries.

“My teammates were knocking down shots and it was opening up shots for me and the team,” Ellis said.

Fittingly, Ellis came through with a huge play by converting a 3-point play with 20.4 seconds left in overtime. Ellis had missed a 3-point shot at the regulation buzzer.

The Pacers (25-22) scored the first five points in overtime, starting with a 3-pointer by Paul George. Trailing 106-105, the Nuggets (18-30) had a chance to take the lead but forward Danilo Gallinari stepped out of bounds.

The Pacers got the ball with 23 seconds left. Ellis then converted his crushing three-point play off a driving layup.

”They were trying to foul and prolong the game but the young player (Gary Harris) had five fouls and he didn’t want to foul out,“ Ellis said. ”The lane opened up and I was just focused on finishing the ball.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone had wanted his players to foul if they couldn’t get a steal.

“We have to communicate a lot better on who has foul trouble,” Malone said. “It was poor execution on both ends of the floor.”

Then Denver failed to get a shot off in time.

“Very, very tough way to get end the game,” Malone said. “We have to have greater poise under pressure.”

Pacers coach Frank Vogel wasn’t surprised by Ellis’ big night, which included nine rebounds and six assists.

“He can do stuff you can’t teach a lot of guys to do. He just does it instinctively,” Vogel said. “He was special (Saturday night).”

Jordan Hill started in place of center Ian Mahinmi (sore lower back), and finished with 20 for the Pacers and George added 19 points.

“Jordan was great,” Vogel said. “We’ve been on him the last couple of weeks to raise his (level) in terms of rim protection. He was great tonight in that regard.”

Gallinari led Denver with 23 points and Harris added 18 points.

Ellis scored 17 on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half as the Pacers led the Nuggets 59-51 at halftime. Gallinari, Harris and center Nikola Jokic scored eight points apiece in the third quarter and the Nuggets took an 83-80 lead heading into the fourth.

The Pacers took the lead at 90-89 on a hook shot by Jordan Hill with 6:11 left in the fourth. Guard George Hill pushed the lead to 92-89 with two free throws with 5:54 to go.

Denver regained the lead at 95-94 on a dunk by Harris with 3:41 remaining. The two teams traded the lead over the next two-plus minutes.

Ellis hit one of two free throws to tie it at 99-99 with 1:23 to go. It remained deadlocked headed to OT.

Before the dramatics of the fourth quarter and overtime, Ellis scored 17 points in the first half as Indiana led by as many as 11.

NOTES: In a 129-126 victory over Indiana Jan. 17, Denver set season-highs in points (129), points in a half (75 in second half) and points in a quarter (45 in fourth quarter). ... Pacers G Rodney Stuckey is still sidelined with a right foot sprain/bone bruise. ... Pacers rookie F Myles Turner scored eight points on 3-of-11 shooting in his second career start after scoring 20 in Thursday’s victory over Atlanta. ... Nuggets G Gary Harris played his second NBA game in Indianapolis before family and friends. Harris played at Hamilton Southeastern High School in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. Harris was able to spend some time with family on off-day on Friday. ... Nuggets F/C Joffrey Lauvergne (toe) was available Saturday but did not play.