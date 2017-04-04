Preview: Nuggets at Pelicans

The Denver Nuggets will try to improve their slim playoff hopes when they continue a five-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. After dropping the first two games of the trip to extend their losing streak to three, the Nuggets slipped past the Miami Heat by a 116-113 margin on Sunday.

Danilo Gallinari scored 29 points Sunday for Denver, which is within 1 1/2 games of Portland in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference after the Trail Blazers lost at Minnesota on Monday. "We needed this one," Nuggets coach Michael Malone told the media after his team improved to 8-7 on the road against the East Sunday. "We're still alive, man." The Pelicans had won eight of 11 to keep alive their chances in the playoff race, but a 117-110 loss to Chicago at home on Sunday just about put an end to that dream. One more win by Portland or a loss by New Orleans will eliminate the Pelicans, who are closing out their home schedule Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), FSN New Orleans

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (36-40): Point guard Emmanuel Mudiay had fallen out of favor with Malone in the past couple of months, but he took advantage of a calf injury by Jameer Nelson to play a vital role in Sunday's win. Mudiay, who had played a total of seven minutes in the previous five games, came off the bench against the Heat to provide 17 points and nine assists. Gallinari has made 7-of-13 from 3-point range in the last two games and has hit 77-of-74 free throws since the start of March.

ABOUT THE PELICANS (33-44): The star tandem of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins combined for 56 points and 29 rebounds against Chicago. Davis worked through an ankle sprain suffered in the first half and also has an injured finger, leaving him in rough shape entering the home finale. He had 31 points and 13 rebounds in a 25-point win at Denver on March 26, when Cousins was sidelined with a sprained ankle of his own.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nuggets PF Darrell Arthur (knee) has missed three straight games and is considered questionable for this one.

2. Pelicans PF Dante Cunningham is 8-for-14 from 3-point range over a four-game span.

3. Denver PF Nikola Jokic is averaging 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists during the road trip.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 111, Pelicans 106