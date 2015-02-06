Preview: Nuggets at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons attempt to stop a losing funk against a Denver squad that is on an even worse skid when they host the Nuggets on Friday. Detroit was sailing along with 12 wins in 15 games and has since stumbled – mainly due to the loss of point guard Brandon Jennings – with five losses in seven games. Denver has been a disappointment all season long and has lost 11 of 12 games entering the finale of a three-game road trip.

The Nuggets lost to the Boston Celtics 104-100 on Wednesday for their fourth straight setback and one that dropped them to 7-18 on the road. Denver has already dropped out of the Western Conference playoff race despite having the same record as the Pistons. Detroit is very much alive in the weaker Eastern Conference and sits 2 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Miami Heat.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (19-31): Shooting guard Arron Afflalo showed signs of breaking out of a slump with an 18-point effort against the Celtics, his best showing since scoring 20 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 28. Afflalo averaged 9.7 points in a three-game stretch before scoring more against the Celtics but still struggled with his shot as he went 6-of-17 from the field. Point guard Ty Lawson had 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting against Boston after a dreadful four-game run in which he averaged 7.3 points on 9-of-35 shooting.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (19-31): Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope departed Wednesday’s 114-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers with soreness in his Achilles’ tendon and he is hopeful of playing against the Nuggets. “I wanted to come back but just to be on the safe side, I just sat the game out,” Caldwell-Pope told reporters afterward. “I didn’t want to keep injuring it. It’s not going to be long. Do treatments (Thursday) and see how it feels Friday.” Backup Jodie Meeks played 30 minutes off the bench and scored 13 points against the Pacers but is just 12-of-40 shooting over the past four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver has won eight of the last nine meetings, including an 89-79 win on Oct. 29 when PF Kenneth Faried had 22 points and 17 rebounds.

2. Nuggets PG Jameer Nelson (Achilles) missed the Boston game and is questionable for the Pistons.

3. Detroit C Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds against the Pacers for his third straight double-double.

PREDICTION: Pistons 101, Nuggets 91