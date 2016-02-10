Preview: Nuggets at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons need a win heading into the All-Star break to maintain a winning record into the season’s nominal second half. The Pistons will try to stay above .500 and win for just the third time in the last eight games when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Detroit got a picture of how the top teams operate in a 103-89 loss to the Toronto on Monday, when the Raptors capitalized on all of the Pistons’ mistakes. “I thought we competed really hard,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. “I didn’t think we made an inordinate amount of mistakes, particularly on the defensive end. But I do think what happened is every mistake we made at both ends, they made us pay for ’em.” The Nuggets paid for leaving Joe Johnson open at the top of the key on the final play of their last game, when the veteran burned them for a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 105-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Denver squandered an opportunity to match its season-best winning streak of three with the loss.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (21-32): Denver is still trying to figure things out on the defensive end and allowed the Nets to shoot 51.9 percent from the floor on Monday. “We didn’t deserve to win the game,“ head coach Michael Malone told reporters. ”We played awful basketball most of the night. Bottom line is, when you don’t defend in the NBA, you don’t win.” The defensive struggles overshadowed another strong offensive performance from power forward Kenneth Faried, who is shooting 68.9 percent from the field in five games this month and has hit at least half his shots in eight straight games.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (27-26): Detroit is barely hanging on to the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference with 29 games left in the regular season. “We’re trying to keep it positive,” Pistons forward Marcus Morris told reporters. “At the end of the day we have to win games. If we want to make the playoffs we have to win. We’re definitely positive and we definitely played hard, but we have to win, bottom line.” Detroit lost its best perimeter defender in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a groin strain last Wednesday and allowed the Pacers and the Raptors to shoot a combined 54.8 percent from the field in the last two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nuggets G Jameer Nelson (wrist) and F Darrell Arthur (quadriceps) are both questionable.

2. Caldwell-Pope will sit out Wednesday’s game to get at least two full weeks off with the All-Star break approaching.

3. The home team has taken five straight in the series, including Denver’s 104-101 home win on Jan. 23.

PREDICTION: Pistons 111, Nuggets 105