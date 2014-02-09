EditorsNote: updates Lawson’s injury

Jennings, Smith carry Pistons over Nuggets

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- The additions of point guard Brandon Jennings and forward Josh Smith have not worked out as the Detroit Pistons had hoped. On occasions when both play at a high level, they certainly look like contenders.

That was the case on Saturday night. Jennings scored a season-high 35 points and had 12 assists and Smith piled up 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 126-109 Pistons victory over the Denver Nuggets at The Palace.

Jennings was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Milwaukee and Smith was the team’s major free-agent acquisition during the offseason. The Pistons have floundered most of the season, but the duo produced big numbers for the second straight night. They combined for 49 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists in a 111-95 win over Brooklyn on Friday.

“Brandon has been playing like this for a while, shooting the ball well and getting in the open court,” Pistons coach Mo Cheeks said. “The key to our offensive success is the way he plays and the way Josh attacks the rim. We’ve got to keep Brandon playing at this pace -- pick-and-rolls, making open shots, making 3s. It makes us more effective when he plays like that.”

The Pistons (21-29) enjoyed their biggest offensive output this season while snapping a six-game losing streak to the Nuggets. Their previous high was 115 points, which they reached twice. It was also the most points they scored in regulation since defeating the Nuggets 136-120 on March 18, 2008.

Center Andre Drummond powered for 18 points and 15 rebounds, guard Rodney Stuckey added 19 points off the bench and forward Greg Monroe contributed 14 points and six rebounds.

Detroit’s 28 fast-break points and 66 points in the paint were largely a result of Jennings’ all-around play.

“He’s taking shots that he normally makes,” Smith said. “All we’ve got to do is have him play consistent and keep being the point guard that we need him to be, especially being a facilitator in transition.”

Guard Randy Foye’s 25 points led the Nuggets (24-25), who lost by 27 to New York on Friday night to begin a four-game road trip. Forward Wilson Chandler had 20 points and center J.J. Hickson chipped in 15 points and 16 rebounds.

“You can’t back down from anyone,” Foye said. “As a team, as a group, we have to do a better job of fighting. We can make shots, we can hit 3s, but when it comes down to getting stops, we have to (play tougher).”

Denver point guard Ty Lawson did not play in the second half because of a fractured rib. That forced Foye, normally the shooting guard, to run the offense.

“You could just see it take the wind out of ourselves when Ty came out of the game,” Denver coach Brian Shaw said. “He’s our floor leader, our table-setter out there on the floor. He controls the pace and tempo of the game. When you do not have him, it also takes away the best guy we have to stay in front of Jennings.”

Jennings sparked an 18-6 run during the third quarter with eight points and three assists to give the Pistons their biggest lead at 93-77.

Denver cut its deficit to 97-86 by the end of the quarter. An 8-0 Nuggets run closed the gap to 106-100, but they could not get any closer.

“This team (Denver) is a run-and-gun team,” Drummond said. “They push the ball. Make one miss and they’re going to run it down your throat. It took us until about halftime to figure it out and we did a great job in the fourth quarter closing the game out.”

NOTES: Pistons C Andre Drummond’s double-double on Saturday was his Eastern Conference-leading 38th. He has the most by a Piston since Grant Hill compiled 44 during the 1995-96 season. ... The Pistons had an 18-32 record after 50 games in each of their last four seasons. ... Detroit’s last victory over Denver was a 101-99 squeaker on Dec. 10, 2009. ... Centers J.J. Hickson and Timofey Mozgov are the only Nuggets to appear in every game. ... The Pistons were averaging 14.6 offensive rebounds per game, 1.7 more than any other team. ... Detroit reserve PG Chauncey Billups has an 89.4 career free throw percentage, second among active players behind the Los Angeles Lakers’ Steve Nash (90.4) and fifth in NBA history. ... The Nuggets’ reserves outscored the opponent’s bench in 34 of their first 48 games. ... Denver had just 11 players available, with SF Danilo Gallinari (knee), PG Nate Robinson (knee) and C JaVale McGee (tibia) sidelined indefinitely and PG Andre Miller (personal reasons) not making the trip.