Heavy-hearted Monroe leads Pistons past Nuggets

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Greg Monroe played with a heavy heart and elevated the Detroit Pistons with an inspired performance.

Monroe, a fifth-year power forward, delivered the first 20-20 game of his career with 21 points and a career-high 21 rebounds as the Pistons held off the sinking Denver Nuggets 98-88 on Friday at The Palace. Monroe’s special outing came on the same day he learned that his grandmother, Althea Dixon, had died.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “It means a lot to me, especially today. I lost my grandmother this morning, so it definitely means a lot to me.”

Monroe’s big night was capped not by a power move or aggressive rebound but rather with two unselfish plays. He fed point guard D.J. Augustin and reserve forward Jonas Jerebko for baskets in the final 3:14.

“Those were huge when we were struggling,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Greg was fabulous. He dominated. They tried to play him with smaller people and they got a few turnovers and did a good job on the double teams but one-on-one, they didn’t have anyone who could play him.”

Augustin supplied 22 points and 11 assists for the Pistons (20-31), who have won three of their last four games. Detroit reserve shooting guard Jodie Meeks contributed 18 points while center Andre Drummond complemented his frontcourt partner Monroe with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Detroit took over the lead late in the first quarter and led by as much as 22 in the second half.

The Pistons scored just two points in the first 7:39 of the fourth quarter while making eight turnovers but the Nuggets remained down by double digits during that stretch. They never got closer than six the rest of the way, as Detroit held them to 38.8 shooting from the field and outscored them 52-36 in the paint.

Detroit was coming off its worst defensive outing of the season Wednesday, when Indiana shot 59.7 percent. The Pistons had not held an opponent under 40 percent shooting since Jan. 2, when they limited New York to 35.2 percent.

“We got back to the things that Stan’s been talking about for the last few games,” Monroe said. “We were a lot better defensively tonight. We believe in our scoring ability but right now it’s about getting stops.”

Point guard Ty Lawson’s 20 points and nine assists led the Nuggets (19-32), who have lost 12 of their last 13 games. Reserve forward Danilo Gallinari added 12 points and six rebounds and small forward Wilson Chandler chipped in 11 points.

“We really didn’t start defending until the second half,” Nuggets coach Brian Shaw said. “They scored 24 points in the third quarter and only 18 points in the fourth quarter but we dug a hole for ourselves in the first half by giving up 28 in the first two quarters. We played with the type of desperation we needed in the second half but we need to do that right from the jump ball.”

Nuggets shooting guard Arron Afflalo was held to six points in 23 minutes, in part because of an illness. He sat out the fourth quarter.

“I‘m not a big excuse maker,” he said. “Either you don’t play or you play. If you decide to play, you’ve just got to give it your all. We went with the crew that we felt was giving us the most energy.”

Monroe and Drummond combined for 26 points and 18 rebounds in the first half as the Pistons led 56-42 at halftime.

Denver scored the first six points of the second half but Detroit responded after Van Gundy called a quick timeout. The Pistons went on an 18-4 run that included two 3-pointers from Augustin. Detroit’s lead was still 18, 80-62, by the end of the quarter.

NOTES: Denver PG Jameer Nelson (Achilles tendon strain) and C JaVale McGee (flu-like symptoms) were inactive. ... Detroit won 15 of its last 17 home games against the Nuggets. ... Pistons C Andre Drummond leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding (13.0 rpg), but coach Stan Van Gundy says he needs to improve defensively. “He’s the guy that should be the basket protector,” said Van Gundy, who met with Drummond on Friday morning. “He knows he’s got to get better in that area. That’s really the next big step in his development.” ... Denver C Jusuf Nurkic is second among rookies in rebounding (6.0) and and third in blocks (1.26). “He’s rugged, fearless and physical,” Nuggets coach Brian Shaw said. ... Denver’s 5-2 record against Central Division opponents entering the game was its only winning record against any division this season. ... The Pistons were 7-22 when scoring below 100 points.