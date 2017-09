PG Emmanuel Mudiay, a rookie, flirted with a double-double, finishing with 17 points and nine assists. He lamented his game-high 11 turnovers -- Denver had 21 overall -- but he was otherwise steady while contributing five rebounds.

F Danilo Gallinari scored a game-high 23 points and power forward Kenneth Faried and rookie point guard Emmanuel Mudiay flirted with double-doubles as the Denver Nuggets stunned the Houston Rockets 105-85 on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center.