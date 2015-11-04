Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

PG Emmanuel Mudiay had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets in a win over the Lakers on Tuesday. Los Angeles coach Byron Scott said this week the Lakers decided not to take Mudiay, whom the Nuggets chose with the No. 7 pick of the 2015 draft, because the Lakers didn’t believe Mudiay was a “true point guard.” Instead, Los Angeles took PG D‘Angelo Russell (seven points on 3-of-11 shooting with six assists against Denver) with the No. 2 selection. Scott also said Mudiay didn’t make good decisions during his pre-draft workout with the Lakers.

C Joffrey Lauvergne and C Nikola Jokic both sat out Tuesday due to lower back strains. Lauvergne is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds through three games this season.

F Kenneth Faried scored 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and the Nuggets dumped the Lakers 120-109 victory Tuesday at Staples Center. “We knew we had to win this one, so as one of the key guys and leaders of the team, I tried to come out there and set the tone at the start especially,” said Faried, who scored 20 of his points in the first half and connected on 10 of 13 field-goal attempts overall.