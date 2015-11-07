Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

C Joffrey Lauvergne (lower back strain) missed his third straight game, but coach Michael Malone said he’s hopeful that he’ll return to the lineup in Denver’s next game on Monday against Portland.

F Will Barton scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Nuggets in a loss Friday.

F Danilo Gallinari scored a season-high 25 points for the Nuggets in a loss Friday. “Effort and energy, those two things I think were the difference between the first half and second half,” Gallinari said. “We need to do it for 48 minutes game in and game out.”