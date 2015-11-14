Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

Joffrey Lauvergne (lower back strain) was out of the lineup for the sixth straight game. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Lauvergne is close but wasn’t ready to play Friday.

F Kenneth Faried had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, who have won three straight at home after dropping their first two in Denver.

G Will Barton scored a career high 26 points and the Nuggets beat the Rockets 107-98 on Friday night. “That team just went to the Western Conference finals and they’re hungry trying to get championship,” Barton said. “To have beaten them two times, knowing their coming in here getting Dwight (Howard) back, it was big for us.”

F Wilson Chandler will travel to New York where he will have season-ending surgery on his right hip.

F Danilo Gallinari had 27 and the Nuggets beat the Rockets 107-98 on Friday night. “It was big to get three in a row,” said Gallinari, who set a season high in points Friday night. “We were looking at this week saying we needed to get these three at home and we did.”