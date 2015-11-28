Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

C Jusuf Nurkic (left patellar tendon repair) has yet to play this season and his return does not appear imminent. Coach Michael Malone estimated Nurkic is still four weeks out. Nurkic, an NBA all-rookie second-team selection in 2014-15, has yet to go through a full-contact practice this season. He had surgery on the tendon in May.

G Emmanuel Mudiay went 3 of 14 from the field Friday.

C Joffrey Lauvergne (lower back strain) was available to play Friday after missing Denver’s past 11 games. He started the first three games, but hasn’t played since Nov. 1. “Not having our starting center in the lineup has definitely affected us,” coach Michael Malone said.

PF Kenneth Faried missed his third straight game with a left ankle sprain. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Faried went through part of shootaround, but is not healthy enough to return. Darrell Arthur started in his place.

F Danilo Gallinari led Denver with 16 points but was only 5 of 15 from the field.