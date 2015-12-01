Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

SG Gary Harris sat out a second game in a row. Harris sustained a concussion Friday in the Nuggets’ loss to San Antonio.

F Kenneth Faried started and scored 14 points Saturday in his first game back after missing three with an ankle injury. However, he came off the bench Monday night in Milwaukee as coach Mike Malone tries to gradually increase Faried’s minutes and workload. Faried began the night averaging 12.3 points on 59.7 percent shooting and grabbing 8.8 rebounds in 14 games this season, all but one of them as a starter.