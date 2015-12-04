Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

C Joffrey Lauvergne scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Nuggets in a win over the Raptors.

G Gary Harris (concussion) missed his fourth straight game on Thursday night.

F Kenneth Faried (sprained left ankle) did not play Thursday after scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the loss at Chicago on Wednesday. He returned Saturday against Dallas after missing three games with the ankle injury that he aggravated Wednesday.

G Will Barton came off the bench to score 22 points and was 7-for-7 in free throws in the Nuggets’ win over the Raptors. “I told the guys before the game that we shouldn’t have an eight-game losing streak with the talent we have and the game plan the coach puts together,” Barton said. “It was great to end the streak and get the monkey off our back, and hopefully we can build on it. It was a collective effort. Everybody was aggressive.”