Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

G Emmanuel Mudiay is out for Tuesday’s game with a right ankle sprain. Mudiay also missed Monday’s win at Houston. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Mudiay is day-to-day and received treatment before Tuesday’s game. Denver hopes Mudiay might be able to return Friday in Utah.

C Joffrey Lauvergne got his second double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

F Kostas Papanikolaou had five points, all in the second half, during his first action since Nov. 30.

G Will Barton scored 23 points and added nine rebounds in the Nuggets’ win over the Rockets on Monday. In the last minute, he was called for a delay of game when he tossed Houston F Trevor Ariza’s loose shoe toward the scorer’s table. Ariza and Barton jawed at each other after Barton tossed the shoe, but Barton said things are fine between the two. “That’s my guy. We’re cool,” Barton said. “We talked after the game, no hard feelings.”