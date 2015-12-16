FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 16, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Emmanuel Mudiay is out for Tuesday’s game with a right ankle sprain. Mudiay also missed Monday’s win at Houston. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Mudiay is day-to-day and received treatment before Tuesday’s game. Denver hopes Mudiay might be able to return Friday in Utah.

C Joffrey Lauvergne got his second double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

F Kostas Papanikolaou had five points, all in the second half, during his first action since Nov. 30.

G Will Barton scored 23 points and added nine rebounds in the Nuggets’ win over the Rockets on Monday. In the last minute, he was called for a delay of game when he tossed Houston F Trevor Ariza’s loose shoe toward the scorer’s table. Ariza and Barton jawed at each other after Barton tossed the shoe, but Barton said things are fine between the two. “That’s my guy. We’re cool,” Barton said. “We talked after the game, no hard feelings.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.