Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

C Jusuf Nurkic (knee) made his season debut Saturday, recording three points and two rebounds in five minutes.

PG Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) could be ready to return to game action by the end of next week, according to coach Mike Malone. The rookie missed his 11th consecutive game Saturday.

PF Kenneth Faried was carted off the floor on a stretcher on Saturday night. Faried’s neck was placed in a brace and he was on a stretcher as the teams were leaving the floor. He was taken to an Oakland hospital as a “precaution,” is how the Nuggets labeled it, after taking a blow to the back of the neck in a collision with teammate Will Barton on Klay Thompson’s game-winner. “Obviously, any time you’re dealing with a neck or back, it’s scary,” Nuggets PG Jameer Nelson said. “Nobody did anything intentional. Hopefully, he’s good.” Faried had been a driving force in the Denver comeback. He finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive end as the Nuggets amassed 24 offensive boards and outscored the Warriors 17-3 on second-chance points.