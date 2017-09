C C Jusuf Nurkic didn’t play Tuesday because he “hadn’t done anything in six days,” coach Michael Malone siad. Nurkic was active against Oklahoma City after missing two games with a left knee injury. He played three scoreless minutes Thursday against Memphis.

F Kenneth Faried had 17 points and 12 rebounds but didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ loss to the Grizzlies.

G Jameer Nelson missed his third straight game with a sprained left wrist.