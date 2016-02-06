Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

F Kenneth Faried had a key put-back among his 11 points and 11 rebounds in the Nuggets’ win over the Bulls.

F Darrell Arthur hopes to play Sunday at New York after sitting Friday with a left quad injury. He has been bothered by the injury at different points of the season.

F Danilo Gallinari scored 33 points, including a go-ahead jumper in the final minute, and the Nuggets rallied from 18 down to beat the Bulls 115-110 Friday. “The most positive thing about this team and the best thing about this team is we never give up,” said Gallinari, who was 18-for-18 from the foul line. “We’ve been down in a lot of games, especially in the first half, but we always battle back.”

G Jameer Nelson (sore left wrist) missed his third consecutive game.