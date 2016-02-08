Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

G Emmanuel Mudiay recorded his second straight superlative fourth quarter, scoring nine of his 15 points in the Nuggets’ 101-96 win over the Knicks on Sunday. “I saw an opportunity and I took it,” said Mudiay, who also distributed nine assists, two shy of his season high, and didn’t turn the ball over. “I started off slow, real slow, then (the Knicks) went on their run and I felt like I had to be more aggressive. Me being out (14 games with an ankle injury), I think it really helped me because the whole game slowed down to me, and at the same time it got faster to me, if that makes sense.”

G/F Will Barton had 19 points and 11 rebounds Sunday against New York. He is the second-highest bench scorer in the league, averaging 15.5 points.

F Darrell Arthur remained out Sunday at New York due to a left quad injury.

F Danilo Gallinari has shot 89.3 percent from the line while leading the NBA in free throws made and attempted since Jan. 6. He hit nine of 10 attempts Sunday.

G Jameer Nelson (sprained left wrist) remained out for Sunday’s game at New York.