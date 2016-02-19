Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

G D.J. Augustin and F Steve Novak, along with two-second round picks, were acquired by the Denver Nuggets from the Oklahoma City Thunder for G Randy Foye on Thursday. Augustin averaged 4.2 points in 34 games this season for the Thunder, who obtained him at last year’s deadline from the Detroit Pistons.

