#US NBA
February 20, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G D.J. Augustin and F Steve Novak, along with two-second round picks, were acquired by the Denver Nuggets from the Oklahoma City Thunder for G Randy Foye on Thursday. Augustin averaged 4.2 points in 34 games this season for the Thunder, who obtained him at last year’s deadline from the Detroit Pistons.

F Steve Novak and G D.J. Augustin, along with two-second round picks, were acquired by the Denver Nuggets from the Oklahoma City Thunder for G Randy Foye on Thursday. Novak appeared in only seven games for Oklahoma City this season.

