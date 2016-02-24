Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

C Nikola Jokic had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Denver in a home loss to Sacramento on Tuesday.

F JaKarr Sampson was in uniform a day after the Nuggets signed him. Sampson, who was waived by Philadelphia, signed a multiyear deal with Denver.

F JaKarr Sampson had a dubious debut with Denver. He was signed off waivers Monday and played 13 uneven minutes against Sacramento on Tuesday. He missed all three of his shots, including an air-ball on a 3-point attempt, and had three turnovers.

F Kenneth Faried played Tuesday after leaving Sunday’s game with an illness. Faried didn’t attempt a shot in 13 minutes and had only one rebound Sunday.

