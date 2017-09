F Axel Toupane was signed to a 10-day contract, the Denver Nuggets announced Thursday. Toupane, 23, was averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 32 games for Toronto 905 of the D-League. The 6-foot-7 Toupane played four years of professional basketball in France before going undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft.