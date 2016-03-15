Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

G Emmanuel Mudiay compiled 23 points and 10 assists Monday as the Nuggets fell at Miami.

F Joffrey Lauvergne returned from a badly bruised cheekbone, an injury he sustained Saturday against the Wizards. Lauvergne, who played with a mask, scored 10 points Monday against the Nuggets.

F JaKarr Sampson got the start over Danilo Gallinari, and he scored eight points in 23 minutes during the Nuggets’ loss at Miami.

F Axel Toupane was signed to a second straight 10-day contract by Denver on Monday. He played 13 minutes Monday night at Miami and scored four points. Toupane, a rookie from France, can guard anyone from point guards to power forwards.

F Kenneth Faried of Denver had 24 points and 11 rebounds in just 26 minutes Monday at Miami. Even though Denver lost, Faried did all he could do, shooting 11-of-11 from the floor, dishing two assists and blocking one shot. Five of his rebounds were on the offensive glass. He notched his 20th double-double of the season.

F Kenneth Faried came into the game having made 38 of 57 shots from the field (66 percent) in his previous five games.

G Will Barton went scoreless in 20 minutes Monday, missing all six of his shots. He had no assists and one turnover. Worse yet, he was poor defensively as reflected by a minus-20 plus/minus ratio, the worse of any player in Monday’s game.

