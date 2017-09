PG Emmanuel Mudiay had a rough outing against the Clippers, missing 13 of his 15 shots from the floor and all five of his 3-point attempts. Mudiay had only one assist in more than 22 minutes. He spent most of the second half on the bench as Nuggets coach decided to play backup D.J. Augustin, who finished with 18 points.

G D.J. Augustin had 16 of his 18 points in the first half Sunday. He also had 10 assists.