Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

C Jusuf Nurkic missed a second straight game because of illness.

G Emmanuel Mudiay finished with 17 points and he scored 11 of the points during a 16-2 run in the third quarter that pushed the lead to a game-high 20 points. “It’s funny, it’s one of those catch-22‘s,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “You’re happy when he’s making the shots, but then you’re also worried that he’s going to just take jump shot after jump shot. He’s at his best when he’s attacking and for him to go 3-for-7 from the 3-point line and have those three threes in a row that is great for his confidence.”

G Will Barton scored 25 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 109-105 victory as they held off a late charge from the Memphis Grizzlies. ”I know my son (Wyatt, almost 2 years old) is here watching and all my friends and family. I just want to play well for them,“ Barton said.” It did not start all that well for Barton. He missed the three shots he took in the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers. But he went 3-for-4 and 2-for-2 from long range in the second quarter in scoring 13 points. His final line: 6-for-12 from the floor, 4-for-7 from behind the arc, 9-for-12 at the foul line, six rebounds, three assists, and a block. “I kind of found my rhythm,” he said. “I was just staying aggressive, and trying to play within myself.”